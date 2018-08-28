Woman dealing on behalf of ‘Chris’ drug network avoids jail

A 48-year-old Norwich woman caught dealing on behalf of the ‘Chris’ drug line has avoided a prison sentence.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Michelle Clarke met with ‘Tommo’ in the Penn Grove area of the city on January 22 after he called the ‘Chris’ line on a mobile phone.

Mr Youell, prosecuting, said she had provided him with two wraps of cocaine for £20.

He said Clarke, who pleaded guilty to one count of supplying a Class-A drug, was further down the scale in the ‘Chris’ network than Ali Khan.

Judge Anthony Bate said Clarke had not “been in trouble” for the past 17 years, adding she had one conviction for two previous offences of shop lifting.

He said in a pre-sentence report she explained the incident was a “calculated risk”.

Judge Bate sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months. She must also undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.