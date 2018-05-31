Man charged after making inappropriate comments on a bus to children

Jeremy Bird appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A 53-year-old man from Watton has been charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order after he has alleged to have made inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus travelling from Great Yarmouth.

The two children were travelling to Norwich with a parent when Jeremy Bird made the alleged inappropriate comments.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier today.

He has been further remanded in custody with the case to be heard at Norwich Crown Court at a later date.

Norfolk Constabulary investigated reports received on Monday, initially via Facebook, of the bus incident, which happened on Saturday.