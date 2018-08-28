Can you help trace these criminals? The 10 people wanted by Norfolk Constabulary

Hannah Rice (left), Arnas Kragauskas (centre), and Jo Sharpe (right) are wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary norfolk constabulary

These are the 10 criminals Norfolk Constabulary is currently appealing for help to trace in the county with crimes ranging from drug offences to attempted murder in Norwich.

Hannah Rice is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk police Hannah Rice is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk police

Hannah Rice

This woman is wanted in North Norfolk for breaching the terms of her licence. The 35-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 1, and of a stocky build with long brown hair. Police think she has links to the Norwich and Cromer areas.

Keiron Watkins is wanted by police. Photo Norfolk Constabulary. Keiron Watkins is wanted by police. Photo Norfolk Constabulary.

Keiron Watkins

Watkins is wanted in Norwich in connection with a burglary in Suffolk. He is described as white, around 5ft 9, and of a stocky build with short brown hair. 30-year-old Watkins is also thought to have links in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft area.

Police have issued an appeal to help trace wanted man Adam Burton. Picture: Norfolk police Police have issued an appeal to help trace wanted man Adam Burton. Picture: Norfolk police

Adam Burton

Police are trying to trace Burton, who is wanted in the Broadland area, for having breached the terms of his licence. The 33-year-old is also thought to have links in the Norwich area.

Jo Sharpe is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Jo Sharpe is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Jo Sharpe

Sharpe, 33, is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence. Sharpe, of no fixed address, is described as white, 6ft, and with short dark hair and facial hair. Police say he speaks with a Northern accent and has two distinctive tattoos – a large cross on his upper left arm and the word ‘Chelsea’ on the right side of his neck. He’s thought to frequent the Norwich area.

Liza Richardson is wanted on recall to prison. Photo Norfolk Constabulary. Liza Richardson is wanted on recall to prison. Photo Norfolk Constabulary.

Liza Richardson

Police are trying to trace 43-year-old Richardson for breaching the terms of her licence. She has links with the Norwich and Old Catton areas of Norfolk but also with Surrey and South East London.

Charles Adcock: Picture: Norfolk Police Charles Adcock: Picture: Norfolk Police

Charles Adcock

Adcock is wanted for breach of bail in connection with sex offences. He also goes by the name Eddie and claims to be aged 61 despite actually being 59. Police think Adcock has links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas and he is known to sleep rough. He has been a wanted person for two years so his appearance may differ from the given image.

Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted by police. Picture Norfolk Police Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted by police. Picture Norfolk Police

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault. The 22-year-old may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.

Karl Giddings is wanted by police. Karl Giddings is wanted by police.

Karl Marx Giddings

Police are re-appealing for help to trace Giddings, who has been wanted since November 2015 for failing to appear at court in relation to drug offences. Giddings is described as white, around 5ft 10, slim and with brown hair and blue eyes. He is thought to be in the Dereham, Fakenham, or Watton areas but he also has links to Thetford, Essex, and London.

Salah Hadi is wanted by police in connection with an attempted murder. Salah Hadi is wanted by police in connection with an attempted murder.

Salah Hadi

Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich. Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds. Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Arnas Kragauskas, also known as Arnas Krayauskas, is wanted by police after he failed to appear at Norwich Crown Court to stand trial for blackmail. Picture Norfolk Constabulary Arnas Kragauskas, also known as Arnas Krayauskas, is wanted by police after he failed to appear at Norwich Crown Court to stand trial for blackmail. Picture Norfolk Constabulary

Arnas Kragauskas

Police want help from the public to trace Kragauskas, a Lithuanian national who is wanted after failing to appear at Norwich Crown Court to stand trial for blackmail. The 29-year-old is described as white and 5ft 10. His last known address was Rufus Street in Costessey.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these people should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.