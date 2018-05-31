Wanted man arrested by Met Police and returned to Norfolk

Search

PUBLISHED: 07:52 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:52 23 August 2018

Police are looking for two suspects after an assault in Cromer. Photo: PA Wire.

Police are looking for two suspects after an assault in Cromer. Photo: PA Wire.

PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man wanted in connection with a fraud offence has been arrested by the London Metropolitan Police and returned to Norfolk.

The man, who is aged in his 60s, was wanted by Norfolk Police in connection with an incident of fraud by false representation.

The force said it put out a wanted notice for him four months ago.

In a Twitter post South Norfolk Police said: “Trip overnight down to Heathrow to collect a wanted male arrested by the @metpoliceuk on our behalf. You can run but you can’t hide, actions have consequences.

“We returned the favour by assisting our @metpoliceuk colleagues with an RTC enroute #teamwork.”

South Norfolk Police said the man will be interviewed back in Norfolk.

