Teenagers arrested following two separate knife-point robberies in Norwich released under investigation

Gurney Road, Norwich, near to Mousehold Zaks, near to where two teens were arrested following a robbery on Saturday (September 8) night. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

Three teenagers arrested in connection with two separate knife-point robberies in Norwich which happened within a few hours of each other have been released under investigation.

The first incident, which happened in the Anglia Square area at about 6.45pm on Saturday (September 8), saw a 15-year-old robbed at knife-point. The suspect, a 14-year-old, was arrested in New Botolph Street a short time later. He has since been released under investigation while the enquiries continue.

Police are also investigating another robbery which happened at about 10.30pm on Saturday when a man, in his 20s, who was walking along Gurney Road and was threatened with a knife by two males who demanded to know what was in his bag. The victim, who suffered facial injuries, was punched and had his bag stolen. Police later arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on suspicion of robbery. They have been released while enquiries continue.