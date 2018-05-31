Search

Teenager arrested after boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

PUBLISHED: 11:37 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 23 August 2018

The McDonald's on Boundary Road, Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The McDonald's on Boundary Road, Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

A teenager has been arrested and quizzed by police after a boy was robbed at knifepoint at a Norwich McDonald’s.

At about 9.30pm on Wednesday, August 8, a man approached a teenage boy in the toilets of the fast food restaurant in Boundary Road.

The man demanded the teenager hand over his motorcycle helmet and gloves, while threatening him with what police believe was a knife.

Police this week released a CCTV image of a person they wanted to speak to about what happened.

A teenager was arrested yesterday evening and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

