Two suspects flee stabbing in Norwich on pedal bikes

PUBLISHED: 16:07 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:51 11 September 2018

Two men suspected of stabbing a third man have fled the scene of an altercation on Angel Road in Norwich, near the Angel Gardens pub, police have said.

Officers had been called around 1pm on Tuesday (September 11) following reports a male had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for treatment.

One male suspect is described as being white, in his 30s, of medium build, around 5ft 6in tall and wearing a black hooded top and beige jogging bottoms.

A second suspect is described as being a white man in his mid-20s, of slim build, having facial hair and wearing a grey hooded top and black trousers.

It is believed both men fled the scene on pedal bikes.

Police are currently at the scene. Officers believe the people involved are known to one another and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

