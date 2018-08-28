Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shock as three teenagers arrested following two knife-point robberies in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 September 2018

New Botolph Street, Norwich, where a teenager was the victim of a knifepoint robbery on Saturday (September 8). PIC: Peter Walsh

New Botolph Street, Norwich, where a teenager was the victim of a knifepoint robbery on Saturday (September 8). PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with two knife-point robberies in Norwich which happened within just a few hours of each other.

Gurney Road, Norwich, near to Mousehold Zaks, near to where two teens were arrested following a robbery on Saturday (September 8) night. PIC: Peter WalshGurney Road, Norwich, near to Mousehold Zaks, near to where two teens were arrested following a robbery on Saturday (September 8) night. PIC: Peter Walsh

Four police officers, all carrying tasers, were mobilised following reports of a 15-year-old being robbed at knife-point by a 14-year-old boy in New Botolph Street, near to Anglia Square.

The victim was robbed at about 6.45pm on Saturday but Acting Sergeant Dan Taylor from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, who tweeted about the incident, said a teenager, matching the description of the suspect, was found in the area by officers with a knife on him.

He was arrested in connection with the incident.

Then at about 10.30pm, less than four hours after the first incident, two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested in the Mousehold area following another robbery involving a knife near to Zaks on Gurney Road.

Stuart Mclaren. Photo: Bill SmithStuart Mclaren. Photo: Bill Smith

The two teens were taken in for questioning following their arrest and it was understood they were still in custody yesterday afternoon.

It is not thought the robberies are being linked at this stage, but two robberies involving knives have sparked concern, particularly given the ages of those involved, from people living in the area.

Stuart McLaren, secretary of the St Augustine’s Community Together Residents Association, said: “It’s obviously very shocking.”

He said teenagers with knives was a “nationwide problem” but admitted “it does bring it home when it’s in your neighbourhood”.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Clive Lewis, Norwich South MP, said: “It’s disturbing.

“If we’re seeing an increase in the number of young people in our city being involved in serious crime like this then we all need to sit up and ask ourselves why is this happening and how do we stop it.”

Figures published earlier  this year revealed knife crime  in Norfolk has shot up since  2013.

Norfolk Constabulary recorded 269 crimes in which knives  were used between October  2016 and September 2017, an increase of 186pc on the same period in 2012-13.

While in the past 12 months, to April this year, 350 arrests were made, and knives are routinely seized by officers.

Anyone with any information about either incident should call police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First to make changes to some of its bus services in and out of Norwich

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Heroin and cocaine dealers jailed for total of 27 years for plying trade in Norwich

From left to right top to bottom, Richard Law, Ben Matthews, Mark Wheatland, Rufin Mwamba Kongolo, Michael Katnidi, Manley Vidal and Neil Brewster. The seven were jailed for a combined 27 years for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘I feel a mug for falling for it’ - Jake Humphrey backs second Brexit vote

Jake Humphrey has backed a second vote on Brexit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person arrested after standing next to police officers in shop smelling of cannabis

The driver of the car was arrested having failed a cocaine wipe. Picture: Norwich Police/Twitter

Firefighters tackle building fire in Norwich

Firefighters tackled a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists