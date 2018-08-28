Pregnant woman caught dealing heroin avoids jail

A pregnant woman caught dealing heroin in Norwich thanked the judge after he suspended her prison sentence.

Katherine Birch sold a wrap of heroin and a wrap of crack cocaine to ‘Tommo’ for £25 on March 21.

Norwich Crown Court heard how she appeared with the drugs after the undercover officer called a number for the ‘Oreo’ drug line.

Mr Youell, prosecuting, said the 0.14g of heroin had a purity of 54pc, while the 0.1g of cocaine had an 82pc purity.

Birch, 40, of Rosary Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying Class-A drugs.

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, said Birch had a “long-standing and significant” Class-A drug habit.

He said she is now 18 weeks pregnant with her first child.

Judge Anthony Bate sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months.

She must also undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation course.