Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pregnant woman caught dealing heroin avoids jail

PUBLISHED: 07:46 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 07:46 07 September 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A pregnant woman caught dealing heroin in Norwich thanked the judge after he suspended her prison sentence.

Katherine Birch sold a wrap of heroin and a wrap of crack cocaine to ‘Tommo’ for £25 on March 21.

Norwich Crown Court heard how she appeared with the drugs after the undercover officer called a number for the ‘Oreo’ drug line.

Mr Youell, prosecuting, said the 0.14g of heroin had a purity of 54pc, while the 0.1g of cocaine had an 82pc purity.

Birch, 40, of Rosary Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying Class-A drugs.

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, said Birch had a “long-standing and significant” Class-A drug habit.

He said she is now 18 weeks pregnant with her first child.

Judge Anthony Bate sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months.

She must also undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation course.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant in Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Norwich’s Carrow Bridge to close for urgent repairs and council bosses warn further disruption could follow

Carrow Bridge will be closed for urgent repair work. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video: ‘It put us off our Sunday lunch’ - Norwich family find glass in supermarket ready meal

The Norwich family found a piece of glass in the side dish Credit: Matt Smith

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists