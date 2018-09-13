Search

Updated

Police seal off part of Norwich city centre street near John Lewis

13 September, 2018 - 07:31
Police tape outside John Lewis in All Saints Street. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Police tape outside John Lewis in All Saints Street. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Police have sealed off a section of pathway outside Norwich’s John Lewis store.

Police have sealed off part of All Saints Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan GrimmerPolice have sealed off part of All Saints Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Blue and white police tape has been put up to stretch around a bench, cycle rack and flower bed outside the shop in All Saints Street.

Two police cars and officer were at the scene as of 7.30am today, but no further information has yet been made available.

More to follow.

