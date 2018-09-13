Updated
Police seal off part of Norwich city centre street near John Lewis
13 September, 2018 - 07:31
Archant
Police have sealed off a section of pathway outside Norwich’s John Lewis store.
Police have sealed off part of All Saints Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Blue and white police tape has been put up to stretch around a bench, cycle rack and flower bed outside the shop in All Saints Street.
Two police cars and officer were at the scene as of 7.30am today, but no further information has yet been made available.
More to follow.
