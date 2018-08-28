Police say wanted man could be in Norwich

Lewis Loates, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

The public has been asked to help police find a wanted man who could be in Norwich.

Lewis Loates, 20, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Police said he has links with the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen Loates or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.