Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police say wanted man could be in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:06 10 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:06 10 September 2018

Lewis Loates, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Lewis Loates, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

The public has been asked to help police find a wanted man who could be in Norwich.

Lewis Loates, 20, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Police said he has links with the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen Loates or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo

Video: Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Shock as three teenagers arrested following two knife-point robberies in Norwich

New Botolph Street, Norwich, where a teenager was the victim of a knifepoint robbery on Saturday (September 8). PIC: Peter Walsh

First to make changes to some of its bus services in and out of Norwich

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Heroin and cocaine dealers jailed for total of 27 years for plying trade in Norwich

From left to right top to bottom, Richard Law, Ben Matthews, Mark Wheatland, Rufin Mwamba Kongolo, Michael Katnidi, Manley Vidal and Neil Brewster. The seven were jailed for a combined 27 years for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists