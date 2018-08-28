Do you know him? Police release CCTV image after fight in Norwich

Police have released CCTV images after an altercation in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

Police are hoping to track down a man after a fight in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Magdalen Road just before 8pm on Friday, August 10 after reports that two men were involved in an altercation.

They have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich Police Station on 101.

• Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form here.