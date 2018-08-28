Do you know him? Police release CCTV image after fight in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 09:21 17 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:23 17 September 2018
Police are hoping to track down a man after a fight in Norwich.
Officers were called to Magdalen Road just before 8pm on Friday, August 10 after reports that two men were involved in an altercation.
They have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich Police Station on 101.
• Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form here.
