Police call for people in Norfolk to report signs of adults who are being abused

Victims of adult abuse are being urged to seek help as Norfolk police support a national awareness campaign to highlight the issue.

Safeguarding Adults Awareness Week, which runs until Friday, aims to raise awareness of how to recognise the different types of adult abuse and what to do if you think someone is being abused or is at risk of being abused.

There are many signs of abuse, which include the person: looking dirty or is not dressed properly; having an injury that’s difficult to explain; being frightened around certain people, being unusually down or withdrawn and finding money missing.

Detective Inspector Tom Smith who manages Norfolk police’s adult abuse investigations unit, said: “It is really important that we work together with our partners and external organisations to identify and support victims.

“As an organisation we recognise adult abuse and we have the resources in place to deal with it, but often it is hidden from view.

“This is why it is so important we continue to work with partner agencies, local authorities and the public to help them recognise the signs and report it.

“If a victim or witness of abuse contacts us and wishes to discuss their situation, we will always endeavour to conduct a thorough investigation, where possible, and to bring those who abuse and mistreat vulnerable people to justice.”

Adults at-risk are people who need more help than others to stay safe, including people with disabilities, older residents, people with mental health problems or who are ill for a long time as well as people who suffer with substance or alcohol abuse.

What are the types of abuse?

There are many different types of abuse such as:

Physical, emotional or sexual abuse

Financial abuse – when people take money or belongings without asking

Neglect – when people who are there to help do not look after people properly

Discriminatory abuse – when people treat others badly or unfairly because they are different

Institutional abuse – when paid staff in a hospital or care home do not care properly or respect people’s rights

Domestic abuse – threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between adults who are, or have been, in a relationship, or between family members

Self-neglect – when people don’t look after themselves and this puts them at risk

Modern slavery – when people are forced to work or are bought or sold as if they were a piece of property

What should you do if you suspect abuse?

If you are worried about an adult at risk or concerned about someone’s safety, you can contact Norfolk’s adult social services on 0344 800 8020 or fill out an online form at https://online.norfolk.gov.uk/socialcareenquiry.

You can also contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.