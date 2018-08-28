Have you seen him? Police appeal for wanted man in Norwich

Munsey Varnadore, who Norfolk police are looking for. Picture: Norfolk police Archant

Police are appealing for help to track down a man wanted in Norwich.

Munsey Varnadore, aged 20 and from the Norwich area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

It is believed that he is in the Norwich area, but he also has links to King’s Lynn.

Anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who knows where he is, should contact Norfolk police on 101 immediately.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.