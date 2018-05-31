Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man wanted in Norwich in connection with burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 August 2018

Kieron Watkins. PIC: Issued by Norfolk Police.

Kieron Watkins. PIC: Issued by Norfolk Police.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norwich.

Keiron Watkins, 30, is wanted by officers in connection with an incident of burglary in Suffolk.

It is believed Keiron also has links in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas.

Watkins is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky build and with short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Watkins, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 immediately.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services at river rescue in Norwich

Emergency services were involved in a river rescue on the Rive Yare off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. PHOTO: Google Maps

Video: Watch: Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Do you want to look after guide dogs for a couple of hours a week?

Gus, a graduate of a Peterborough Guide Dogs. Picture Peterborough Guide Dogs

Pizza oven fire spreads to hedge in Norwich city centre

The incident happened at a property in Fishergate shortly before 8pm today (August 28). Photo: Submitted

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists