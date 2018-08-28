Search

Have you seen a stolen silver BMW?

PUBLISHED: 17:24 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:24 05 September 2018

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a BMW was stolen.

The Silver BMW X5, registration NC07 FXL, was stolen in Norwich between 6.20pm and 6.45pm pm Tuesday, September 4.

The incident happened outside a house on Armstrong Road, in the Thorpe St Andrew area.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

