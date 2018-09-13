Jury hears of multiple injuries caused to woman found dead in Norwich flat

A woman found dead in a Norwich flat had “balled-up” tissue in her throat and suffered more than 46 blows to her body, a court heard.

The catalogue of injuries found on 49-year-old Farnaz Ali’s body were explained to a Norwich Crown Court jury on Thursday.

Danny Williams, 27, who is accused of murdering her with a hammer at his flat at Godric Place, asked to leave the dock as the details were read out.

Ms Ali’s body was found in the bathroom of Williams’ property, off Bowthrope Road, on Saturday, July 29 last year.

Giving evidence, consultant forensic pathologist Ben Swift said Ms Ali suffered a total of 59 injuries to her head, arms, neck and hands.

He said it appeared that she had been struck multiple times at the doorway of Williams’ flat, before being moved and then assaulted again in the bathroom.

The court heard there was “extensive fracturing of the skull” and defensive wounds on Ms Ali’s hands.

Dr Swift said she may have survived for up to an hour after the assault.

He said she suffered bruising below her chin and across her jawline, adding that the injuries “suggested compression of the neck, which is a form of strangulation”.

He said that “balled-up blood stained tissue paper” was also found at the back of her mouth, behind her tongue.

“If it had been inserted while she was still alive to the back of her throat it would have blocked her airway and contributed to her death,” Dr Swift said. “But I can’t say when it was inserted.”

The court heard how clothing on Ms Ali’s upper body had been “rucked up”, exposing her breasts.

Dr Swift said that her right breast had what appeared to be a bite mark around the nipple.

He added that the “curved nature” of many of the skin tears suggested the weapon had a curved shape, such as a ball hammer.

He gave the causes of death as “blunt force trauma to the head, compression to the neck and possible mechanical obstruction to the airway”.

Jonathan Goodman, defending, said Dr Swift was unable to say with certainty that the injury her breast was cause by teeth.

Dr Swift said it had the appearance of a bite mark.

The trial continues.