One of Norfolk’s most wanted admits class A drugs offence

Nathaniel Douglas has admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Norfolk Constabulary

One of Norfolk’s “most wanted” has admitted supplying drugs as part of an undercover police crackdown.

Nathaniel Douglas, 20, was one of scores of people arrested as part of Norfolk Police’s Operation Granary blitz on drug dealers.

Douglas, who was one of those on the force’s “most wanted” list, was arrested as part of the crackdown.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (September 3) where he admitted conspiracy to supply a cocaine, a drug of class A, to another on January 15 this year.

He denied another offence of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs of class A between January 4 and March 23 this year. That count was ordered to lie on file.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence to a date to be fixed.

Douglas, of Surrey, was remanded in custody until sentencing.

The court heard that Douglas admitted supplying drugs to “Tommy” - an undercover police officer working as part of the Operation Granary crackdown, a strand of the force’s overarching Gravity blitz on county lines drug dealing.

As part of the operation in spring 2018, officers made a series of co-ordinated interventions targeted at ‘county lines’ networks dealing Class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine - on the streets of Norwich.

Arrests were made when there was sufficient test purchase evidence from a deployed undercover officer, known as Tommo, and associated surveillance sightings.

Mobile phone traffic was studied before arrests were made in April this year when police moved to enforcement after months of gathering intelligence through undercover work.

Douglas was one of nine criminals comprising Norfolk’s Most Wanted list which was compiled by Norfolk Police featuring those being hunted in relation to county lines drug dealing.

Speaking earlier this year, Norfolk’s assistant chief constable Paul Sanford said the force could not tackle this problem alone and insisted communities had a “role to play” in keeping neighbourhoods safe.

Also appearing in court on Monday in relation to the Granary drugs operation was Donovan Gurlay.

Gurlay, 52, of Wellington Gardens, Norwich, has denied consipracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply will stand trial on September 19.