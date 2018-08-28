Man in Superman t-shirt sold drugs to undercover officer

A man in a Superman t-shirt was caught selling drugs to an undercover officer as part of a blitz on drug-dealing in Norwich, a court heard.

Andrew Wirt, 31, was arrested as part of Operation Granary, which has snared dozens of dealers, and was said to be an active member of the Buzz network, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Wirt was wearing a Superman t-shirt on the first occasion he supplied drugs to the undercover officer known as Tommo in the Heathgate area, on January 30.

Mr Youell said: “He was wearing a black hoodie and very distinctive Superman T-shirt.”

Wirt, of no fixed address, who appeared via a video link from Norwich Prison, admitted supplying drugs to the undercover police officer on five occasions between January 30 and March 7.

He also admitted possession of heroin on July 9 this year and was jailed for three years.

David Stewart, for Wirt, said after his last release from prison he was homeless with no support and carried out street deals to support his drug habit.

Sentencing him, Judge Anthony Bate said that he would recommend that Wirt get support next time on his release.

Other defendants involved in the Buzz network were also in court for sentence.

Dylan Bello, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for 20 months after he supplied Tommo with drugs on one occasion in the St Benedict’s area of the city on January 15 this year.

Andrew Oliver, for Bello, said it was a one-off in return for a small amount of drugs.

Ocean Todd, 19, admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs after she was paid by two drug dealers to stay at her Union Street address on the strict understanding they did not bring drugs back to her home.

She was given a 12-month detention order, suspended for 12 months.

Charlie Moore, 18, from Kent, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply on April 25 this year and was given a three years in a young offenders after he was found at a Magdalen Street address with the Buzz network phone and 30 wraps of drugs hidden in a Kinder egg container.