‘Help get stolen bike back so I can ride for charity’

Alex Morris had his bike stolen ahead of a charity cycle ride. Picture: Archant Archant

A cyclist set to ride 300 miles to raise money for cancer charity has told how he will offer a reward to get the stolen bike back so he can complete the challenge.

Alex Morris had signed up to take part in Cancer Research UK’s 300 mile cancer challenge to help raise money for those suffering from the “terrible” disease.

But the 30-year-old, who works for Lambda films which has offices in Norwich, Cambridge and London, has told how his bid to take part in next month’s event has been dealt a huge blow after his bike was stolen.

Mr Morris, who lives in Norwich’s Golden Triangle, had been looking to get his training for the charity ride underway at the weekend but has been left devastated after it was stolen from Plantation Gardens in Norwich over the weekend.

The theft, which happened at about 2.30pm on Saturday, has got Mr Morris fearing he will not be able to take part in the challenge and prompted him to offer a reward for its return.

He said: “I’m a fairly keen cyclist but this year I’ve got on the bike and put in a lot of effort and improved my cycling.

“I was looking to do Cancer Research UK’s 300 mile cancer challenge because I thought I could put it (cycling) to good use to raise some money.

“I was starting to tell people I was doing it and fundraising but I can’t do it without the bike.

“I’m prepared to offer a reward to get it back.

“It’s not about the money but about not wanting to miss the event.

“The bike was fitted to me, so the person who stole it won’t really be able to use it, and in the fullness of time, hopefully the insurance company will allow me to get a replacement; but I will have missed my chance to make a difference by then. Which is unbelievably frustrating.”

Mr Morris said he was showing a friend the Plantation Gardens area of the city over the weekend when his bike was stolen.

He had locked the bike, which is thought to be worth between £1,000 and £1,200, up before walking off with his friend but returned to find it had been taken.”

He added: “It’s just so odd - it’s not a place you would expect to have a bike stolen from.”

The theft of the bike, a black Focus Cayo with bright blue saddle, has been reported to police.

Information to police on 101.