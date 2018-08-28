Norwich to London trains cancelled due to person hit by train
PUBLISHED: 13:50 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 31 August 2018
Trains between London and Norwich are currently cancelled due to a person being hit by a train.
The person was hit on the line between Shenfield and Chelmsford.
A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Ingatestone station at 1.15pm today after reports of a person being struck by a train.
“Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended, however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Alternative routes are available via Cambridge. The journey is 70 to 85 minutes between the capital and Cambridge, and then 80 minutes between Cambridge and Norwich.
You could also travel via King’s Cross and Ely, which is an hour to Norwich.
Greater Anglia tickets be valid in both directions on these services.
