Murder accused’s ‘foot was on fire’ as he tried to burn blood-soaked carpet

A man accused of murder ended up with his “foot on fire” as he tried to burn a bit of blood-soaked carpet in his friend’s garden, a court heard.

Thomas Smalley told Norwich Crown Court that Danny Williams made the attempt after turning up at his Lowestoft flat on July 28 last year - hours after the prosecution said he murdered his neighbour Farnaz Ali with a hammer in his Norwich flat.

Mr Smalley said Williams, 27, of Godric Place, Norwich, also said he regretted that he had not burnt the hammer.

Giving evidence today (September 13) via videolink from Leicester Crown Court, Mr Smalley described how Williams, the former boyfriend of his partner’s sister, had came round to his Windsor Road flat on July 28.

He said Williams had initially called him and told him he was “going to get some coke and get out of his face for the night”.

Mr Smalley said Williams, who he thought had been drinking, “seemed a bit slurry”.

Mr Smalley said he had not expected to see Williams that evening but about 45 minutes later heard that he was on his way round.

When he arrived at his Lowestoft flat Mr Smalley said Williams was “panicking” and was not the “normal Danny”.

He said Williams had a holdall bag with him as well as a shopping bag. Mr Smalley said: “He was nearly drunk, he was a mess, panicking...”

When asked by Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, what the first thing Williams said to him was, he replied: “I’ve murdered someone.”

Mr Smalley said he did not initially take Williams seriously as he had said things previously as an excuse to see his partner who lived in Lowestoft.

He said: “I thought it was another lie.”

As the evening went on Mr Smalley described how he pulled out a bit of carpet from the holdall which had what he thought was spray paint on it but which Williams said was blood.

Mr Smalley threw the bag in the garden but later became aware that Williams had tried to burn it.

He said he put the fire out after being told what had happened and described how Williams’ “foot was on fire” as he himself tried to put it out.

When asked if Williams said anything, Mr Smalley said: “He just said the thing I wanted to burn ain’t burnt. Someone said what was that and he said the hammer.”

The court has heard the body of Ms Ali, who had 59 injuries after being attacked with a hammer, was found in the bathroom of a flat belonging to Williams.

Williams has denied murder.

The trial continues.