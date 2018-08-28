Injuries in Norwich stabbing not life-threatening, as search for suspects continues

Police are still searching for two men involved in a daylight stabbing in Norwich.

Just after 1pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Angel Road, near the Angel Gardens pub, to reports of a man being stabbed.

Two men fled the scene, with a third taken to hospital with injuries which police said on Tuesday were not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

They confirmed no-one had yet been arrested, and encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

It comes amid a rise in knife crime around the county, with the number of crimes involving knives in Norfolk tripling since 2013, according to figures from April.

The two men involved in Monday’s incident fled the scene on bicycles. One is described as a white man in his mid 30s, of medium build, around 5ft 6in tall and wearing a black hooded top and beige jogging bottoms.

The other is as a white man in his mid-20s, of slim build, having facial hair and wearing a grey hooded top and black trousers.

• Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

