Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Injuries in Norwich stabbing not life-threatening, as search for suspects continues

PUBLISHED: 13:43 12 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:52 12 September 2018

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

Police are still searching for two men involved in a daylight stabbing in Norwich.

Just after 1pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Angel Road, near the Angel Gardens pub, to reports of a man being stabbed.

Two men fled the scene, with a third taken to hospital with injuries which police said on Tuesday were not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

They confirmed no-one had yet been arrested, and encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

MORE: ‘We wish we didn’t live here’ - neighbours react after Norwich ‘hunting knife’ stabbing

It comes amid a rise in knife crime around the county, with the number of crimes involving knives in Norfolk tripling since 2013, according to figures from April.

The two men involved in Monday’s incident fled the scene on bicycles. One is described as a white man in his mid 30s, of medium build, around 5ft 6in tall and wearing a black hooded top and beige jogging bottoms.

The other is as a white man in his mid-20s, of slim build, having facial hair and wearing a grey hooded top and black trousers.

• Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

MORE: More young people in Norwich carrying knives, police warn

Related articles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to Norwich nightclub director found dead in city

Ibish Peri (second from right) with Dawn, Steve and Dogan Peri at the former Rocco's nightclub. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Man found dead in property above city nightclub

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff

Updated: ‘We wish we didn’t live here’ - Neighbours react after Norwich ‘hunting knife’ stabbing

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Murdered woman repeatedly hit in head with hammer after asking neighbour to turn music down

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

Cyclist whose body was found in Norwich alleyway died due to ‘excessive alcohol consumption’, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of Warren Dowling. Photo: Dowling family

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide