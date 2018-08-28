Police issue warning for Norwich and Ipswich fans to behave themselves ahead of East Anglian Derby

City fans in good voice at Portman Road on a previous derby day meeting. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich fans heading to Ipswich for this weekend’s first East Anglian Derby of the season have been urged to enjoy the game and not cause any trouble.

The match, dubbed the Old Farm Derby, takes place at Portman Road on Sunday (September 2) with kick-off at noon.

Both teams will be looking for a win after indifferent starts to the season but police have warned both sets of supporters to behave themselves.

Chief Superintendent Steve Mattin, police commander for the match, said: “As usual for this derby game there will be a high profile police presence to ensure all supporters arrive and leave the ground safely.

“We will also be applying section 35 dispersal powers if necessary. This will allow us to deal with individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder, not only when they have occurred or are occurring but when they are likely to occur.

“We encourage all supporters to come and enjoy the atmosphere of the local derby and act sensibly during this sporting event as we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, violence, racial chanting, mindless vandalism or any alcohol-fuelled disorder.

“I would ask that anyone planning to be in the town centre area of Ipswich on Sunday takes note of the road closures and congestion expected.

Chf Supt Mattin added: “I really hope everyone enjoys the day and the match is played in good spirit.

“The vast majority of supporters from both Suffolk and Norfolk are looking forward to this local derby with great anticipation and don’t want any trouble whatsoever.”

Supporters are reminded that due to the high number of away supporters travelling by coach, vehicular access to Portman Road will be restricted before and during the match, and closed for a short period of time after the match.

Road closures will be in place at various times on Portman Road and on Princes Street at the junctions of Civic Drive, Chancery Road, Chalon Street, Commercial Road, West End Rd ,Ranelagh Road and Burrell Road. These will remain in place for a short while after the game has ended.

Bag searches will be taking place for the safety of all spectators and supporters should plan to arrive at the stadium earlier than normal.