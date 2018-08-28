See dramatic video footage of police pursuit which landed driver in jail for 16 months

Shady Coates, who has been jailed for 16 months. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

A 36-year-old man from Norwich has been jailed for 16 months following a 20-minute police pursuit, during which he rammed into a police car twice in Fakenham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 36-year-old man has been jailed following a police pursuit where he rammed a police car twice during the chase. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary A 36-year-old man has been jailed following a police pursuit where he rammed a police car twice during the chase. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Shady Coates of Swanton Road, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, September 10 after the incident which happened on Thursday, February 1.

The incident started when police received reports of two burglaries that had occurred in the Binham and Warham area of north Norfolk.

A witness then phoned the police after they spotted a vehicle that was linked to the crimes and police then attempted to track the driver down.

It was seen approaching Fakenham and officers were deployed to the area in order to try and stop the vehicle and question those inside.

A 36-year-old man has been jailed following a police pursuit where he rammed a police car twice during the chase. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary A 36-year-old man has been jailed following a police pursuit where he rammed a police car twice during the chase. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police were able to catch up with the vehicle and followed it into Morrisons car park in Fakenham, where two passengers fled.

Coates then reversed his vehicle into the police car before making off from the scene.

The pursuit was abandoned after 20 minutes when the vehicle entered the grounds of Taverham Hall School.

The car was later found crashed on Marriotts Way and several stolen items which had been thrown over a hedge were also found near to the scene of the crashed vehicle.

Coates was later identified by police officers and arrested on April 24, 2018.

He was charged with burglary, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving with no insurance and failing to stop and was remanded into custody.

He was sentenced in court for dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and disqualified driving and was imprisoned for 16 months, as well as being given a 40-month driving ban.

All of the stolen property except for one rucksack was recovered and was later returned to its owners.

The burglaries were ordered to lie on file.

See video footage of the pursuit on our website.

Do you have a crime story from the Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham, Reepham or Wells area? Get in touch by contacting reporter Dan Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk or by phoning him on 01362 854702.