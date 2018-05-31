Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk Police photo used by pranksters to suggest 100mph chase

PUBLISHED: 20:10 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:29 23 August 2018

The picture of Norfolk Police used to trick Rian Kennington. PHOTO: Twitter/Norfolk Police

The picture of Norfolk Police used to trick Rian Kennington. PHOTO: Twitter/Norfolk Police

Archant

A man was persuaded by his friends that he was hunted by police in a prank using a Norfolk Police picture.

Rian Kennington’s friends posted a selfie of several officers, with an ominous caption warning the 23-year-old.

The post said: “What’s up Rian, you lost your phone running 100mph from us yesterday.

“If you want it back come to Scunthorpe police station #humbersidepolice #youcanrunbutyoucanthide”

However, Humberside Police have since revealed the image is a fake.

The Daily Mirror reported that Humberside Police chief inspector Will Jenkins said: “It looks like Mr Kennington has some cheeky friends, who have used an old photograph of our colleagues at Norfolk Police to play a prank on him.

“While they’re technically impersonating a police officer, which is a criminal offence, on this occasion I think we’ll let it go and hope it didn’t cause Mr Kennington too much undue distress.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: WATCH: Red Arrows land in formation at Norwich Airport

Red Arrows at SaxonAir, at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists