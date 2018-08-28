Six Norfolk police officers assaulted in night of ‘shocking violence’

Six Norfolk police officers were assaulted overnight, with some spat at and headbutted, the chairman of the county’s police federation has said.

6 @NorfolkPolice officers assaulted overnight. Spat at, headbutted, punched, cuts & grazes. A&E for officers, luckily no #broken bones. Shocking violence towards people just doing their job. Officers involved believed #taser would've prevented some of these injuries. pic.twitter.com/llAnQKB2n0 — Andy-NorfolkFedChair (@symondsa) September 16, 2018

And Andy Symonds, from the federation, called for all police officers to be given Tasers to defend themselves with in the wake of an increasing number of attacks.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “Spat at, headbutted, punched, cuts and grazes. A&E for officers, luckily no broken bones. Shocking violence towards people just doing their job.”

He said some of the officers involved believed stun guns would have prevented some of the injuries.

Mr Symonds said the officers had been hurt in three separate incidents.

Three of them were hurt while dealing with a man in Taverham at just after 8.15pm last night. Mr Symonds said the officers had been punched and headbutted.

They went to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be checked over after they had arrested the man, who was taken into custody.

Mr Symonds said: “For me to be saying that officers should be armed with Tasers is a sad reflection on society. But we need to give officers equipment to protect themselves.

“I believe that if they had that in their pouch, even if they hadn’t used it, they would not have been attacked in the way they were.

“They used PAVA spray in that incident, but it didn’t have the desired effect.

“I am trying to have a sit down with the chief constable to talk about Tasers, so everyone who wants to have them will be equipped with them.

“I know it comes down to money, in terms of the equipment and the training, but we are getting 500 attacks on police officers each year now.

“When I started in the force 15 years ago, that would have been unthinkable.”

The other three attacks on officers happened in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich, in Great Yarmouth, where an officer was spat at, and in Dereham.

It comes after a new law was given the go-ahead last week to double the maximum sentence for anyone convicted of assaulting an emergency service worker to 12 months.

Mr Symonds said: “It’s very early days, but I am hoping that may have an impact as we go forward. But I really do fear there is going to be a more serious incident, I really do, with the way things are going.”

Home Office figures recently revealed a 32pc rise in assaults on police officers in Norfolk, with 515 attacks recorded between April 2017 and March 2018.