Person arrested after standing next to police officers in shop smelling of cannabis

The driver of the car was arrested having failed a cocaine wipe. Picture: Norwich Police/Twitter Norwich Police/Twitter

A man was arrested in the city last night, having stood next to officers in a shop and smelling of cannabis.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meanwhile over in the west of the city, #TopTeam3 have pulled a driver who was next to them in a local shop who smelt of cannabis. Turns out no licence, no insurance & failed drug wipe for cocaine! #Arrested and vehicle seized! #SGT1668 pic.twitter.com/n33BzOPsDi — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) September 9, 2018

The officers followed the individual, and it transpired they had no license, no insurance, and also failed a drug wipe for cocaine.

The person was arrested and their VW golf was seized.