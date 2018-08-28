Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk police solved just six percent of rape crimes in last year, figures reveal

PUBLISHED: 17:51 10 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:36 10 September 2018

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Mustard TV

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Mustard TV

Archant

Norfolk’s chief constable has admitted the county’s rate of solving domestic abuse and rape crimes do not make good reading - with just one in 16 of the latter solved.

For the 2017/18 financial year, just six percent of reported rapes resulted in a charge, while 21pc of the 7,564 domestic abuse reports were solved.

The figures were revealed in an annual report from the office of the police and crime commissioner, discussed at a meeting of the county’s police and crime panel.

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Police, admitted the figures were a concern, but said these were in a large part due to victims choosing not to pursue investigations.

He said: “It is an incredibly complex matter. The figures do not make good reading but I can assure we are doing everything we can.

“Often victims no longer wish to prosecute, which is nothing to do with the policing; sometimes they do not want to give evidence because they want to get on with their lives or do not want to relive it.”

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner added that on occasions, police body cameras had meant that in domestic abuse incidents charges could be made without the victim wishing to prosecute.

Mr Bailey added: “Around a third of reports we received were historic, meaning we are working without forensic evidence.

“The incidents will have also taken place in private, where it is one person’s word against another.”

The chief constable also said victims not wanting to relinquish their phones for evidence was another barrier.

He added: “For some people, their phones are their lives, so they are reluctant to give them up and will decide against going ahead for that reason too.”

The figures also show that more than half of the county’s domestic abuse victims did not support prosecution, while the same can be said about four in 10 rape reports.

At the same meeting, panellist Peter Hill requested future figures be provided in number form, rather than in percentages.

The exact number of rape reports was not included in the report, but it is understood there were about 900.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo

Video: Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Shock as three teenagers arrested following two knife-point robberies in Norwich

New Botolph Street, Norwich, where a teenager was the victim of a knifepoint robbery on Saturday (September 8). PIC: Peter Walsh

First to make changes to some of its bus services in and out of Norwich

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Heroin and cocaine dealers jailed for total of 27 years for plying trade in Norwich

From left to right top to bottom, Richard Law, Ben Matthews, Mark Wheatland, Rufin Mwamba Kongolo, Michael Katnidi, Manley Vidal and Neil Brewster. The seven were jailed for a combined 27 years for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists