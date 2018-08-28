Search

Man set to go on trial today charged with the murder of Norwich woman Farnaz Ali

PUBLISHED: 09:50 10 September 2018

Police at the scene of a

Police at the scene of a "unexplained" death at a property in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Emma Knights.

Archant

A man is due to go on trial today after being charged with the murder of a woman in Norwich.

Farnaz Ali. (Faceboook with permission)Farnaz Ali. (Faceboook with permission)

Officers were called to a flat at Godric Place, off Bowthorpe Road, on Saturday, July 29 2017, shortly before 2.30pm and the body of 49-year-old Farnaz Ali was found.

A murder investigation was launched and enquiries led officers to an address in Windsor Road in Lowestoft, and three people - two men and a woman - were later arrested in connection with the incident.

Danny Robert Williams, 26, of Godric Place, who was a neighbour of Ms Ali, was charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday, August 2) for the start of his trial.

Following Ms Ali’s death people living in Godric Place paid tribute to a “quiet” and “gentle lady” who is understood to be a former University of East Anglia (UEA) student who also previously helped with the Green Party.

Police at the scene of a Police at the scene of a "unexplained" death at a property in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Emma Knights.

Speaking in the days following Ms Ali’s death, a 40-year-woman, who did not want to be named, said she had known Ms Ali for years and had become friends with her.

The woman, who said she was so shocked to find out it was her, said: “She was a nice lady.

“She was actually very quiet, would keep herself to herself most of the time.”

She said they became friends after Ms Ali took a liking to her cat.

“From then on we would chat, have coffees and tea together and spend time together. She was just a nice lady. She was quiet.”

Other people living in Godric Place also paid their own tributes to Ms Ali in the days following her death.

A 36-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s shocking to know it was her.

“This is so sad. She was friendly, quiet, not too talkative.

“I never saw her aggressive. She was a very gentle lady.”

A 69-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “She was very keen on environmental issues and helped us not to have a phone mast. She had a social conscience in that way - she had an awareness of the environment.”

An inquest into Ms Ali’s death has been opened at Norwich Coroner’s Court but it yet to conclude due to the criminal investigation into her death.

