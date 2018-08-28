Search

Man ordered to pay £400 to Norfolk Constabulary after damaging two police vehicles

PUBLISHED: 16:46 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:46 04 September 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has been ordered to pay £400 in compensation to Norfolk Constabulary, after he spat in a police vehicle and deliberately harmed himself and urinated in another.

Joseph Hardstaff, 43, of Gertrude Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how on August 19, following an incident at his home address, Hardstaff was put in a police vehicle where he started to spit on the floor and window. He was then moved into a prison van, where he urinated, spat and repeatedly banged his head leaving blood on the cell window.

Mitigating, James Burrows described Hardstaff as a “functioning alcoholic” and said that by his own admission, Hardstaff had been drinking on the August 19.

Chairman of the bench Paul Kidd ordered Hardstaff to pay £200 compensation for each police vehicle as both had to be biologically cleaned and temporarily taken out of service.

