Norwich man denies attempted robbery of a bag and phone near Anglia Square

PUBLISHED: 13:03 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:03 29 August 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A 26 year-old Norwich man is due to stand trial after he denied the attempted robbery of a bag and phone near Anglia Square when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Cain Watson, of Philadelphia Lane, Norwich, appeared via a video link from Norwich Prison, and denied carrying out the attempted robbery in Norwich on July 30 and also pleaded not guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, a lock knife, in Oak Street, Norwich, on the same date.

His case was adjourned and Watson is due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court in November.

Judge Andrew Shaw remanded Watson in custody until his trial, and told him his trial would be in November and held some time during the week of November 26.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution and David Stewart for Watson.

