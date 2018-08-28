Search

Man arrested over Thorpe St Andrew houseboat burglary released while invesstigations continue

PUBLISHED: 13:17 31 August 2018

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

A man arrested in connection with a houseboat burglary in Thorpe St Andrew has been released from police custody while investigations continue.

The man had been led away in handcuffs following a suspected houseboat burglary near River Green in Thorpe St Andrew.

Officers had been forced to access the scene via marshland and woods to make the arrest following the drama in the early hours of Wednesday (August 29) morning.

A police spokesman confirmed the man arrested in connection with the burglary had been released from police custody under investigation while enquiries continue.

However, following a mental health assessment, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

As previously reported houseboat owner Hadrian Smith had been in London for Notting Hill Carnival but arrived back at his home to find his property in disarray.

