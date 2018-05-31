Search

Man arrested following assault in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:51 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 29 August 2018

A man has been arrested following an assault in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

A man has been arrested following an assault in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man has been arrested following an assault in Norwich.

The incident happened on St Stephens Street when a woman in her 30s was involved in a verbal argument with a man.

The victim was grabbed and thrown, suffering injuries to her knees and elbows.

A man who intervened during the incident was pushed by the suspect, causing him to fall. He was uninjured.

The assault, which happened at about 4.30pm on August 21, prompted a police appeal for information.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident.

He was questioned by officers at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

