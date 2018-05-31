Search

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of theft after number of car doors tried at Norwich car park

PUBLISHED: 16:05 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 24 August 2018

The car park in Mountergate. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

The car park in Mountergate. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of theft after they were seen “trying a number of car doors” at a city car park.

They were spotted in the Mountergate Street car park where a number of car doors were tried between 2.40pm and 3.20pm on Wednesday, August 22.

A bag was stolen from a blue VW Golf in the car park.

Officers attended and two people, both aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Advice for people wanting to avoid becoming a victim of car crime includes:

• Remove all valuables and take them with you or lock out of sight.

• Remove portable Sat Navs and holders from the windscreen and wipe residue from the screen as this could indicate you have hidden the unit in the car.

