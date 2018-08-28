Vulnerable man allowed his Orchard Street home in Norwich to be used to peddle drugs, court hears

A vulnerable disabled man, who allowed his Norwich flat to be used as a base to peddle drugs, is the latest caught during a blitz on drug-dealing in the city.

Richard Wilson, 45, admitted allowing his Orchard Street address to be used for drug supply and was arrested as part of the six-month Operation Granary, which has snared dozens of dealers.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the flat was used by dealers calling themselves the Ninja group, to carry out their drug dealing operation and drugs from that address were supplied to an undercover officer known as “Tommo”.

Mr Youell said: “He (Wilson) clearly knew his address was being used.”

John Morgans, for Wilson, said he was disabled following a motorbike crash which left him with a paralysed right arm and at first Wilson had allowed others to use his flat but it then got out of control and they took over his home.

Mr Morgans said the background was that a great deal of pressure and coercion had been put on Wilson. “He had lost control of the place. He was cuckooed.”

He said that Wilson had even been forced to move out of the flat and live elsewhere.

Mr Morgans said while on remand, Wilson had a fall and now needed further medical attention: “He is someone with long-term medical needs.”

Judge Anthony Bate jailed Wilson for six months and accepted he was “vulnerable.”

Another defendant sentenced to 28 months as part of Operation Granary was Lee Dagless, 30, of Lefroy Road, Norwich, who on two occasions supplied the undercover officer Tommo with heroin.

Mr Youell said it was the “familiar scenario” in that he had supplied the officer with a £20 wrap of heroin on March 14 and March 15, this year.

Gavin Cowe, for Dagless, who appeared via video link from Norwich prison, said he was struggling to pay for his drug use at the time, which was costing £50 a day and was given a small amount of drugs in return for supplying the undercover officer.

Jamie Barnes, 35, of no fixed address, was also jailed two years for supplying cocaine on one occasion.

Mr Youell said he supplied Tommo with the drugs near the St Stephen’s underpass.