Man admits biting part of victim’s ear off in kebab shop in Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A 23-year-old has been warned he faces jail after he admitted biting part of the ear off another man following an argument at a Norwich kebab shop.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Hisgrove had been involved in a confrontation with another man in a kebab shop on Prince of Wales Road when the attack happened.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim lost his ear lobe following the incident which happened on December 23 last year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the ear lobe is “clearly missing” and insisted injury will be something the victim will have to carry with him as it was not possible to have plastic surgery reconstruction.

Hisgrove, of Goulburn Road, Norwich, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Thursday (August 30).

Judge Andrew Shaw told Hisgrove admitting his guilt was “the right thing to do” but warned him it was highly likely he would go to prison.

Sentencing was adjourned until October 2.