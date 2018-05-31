Man accused of murdering woman to stand trial next month

A man accused of murdering a 49-year-old woman in Norwich is due to stand trial next month.

Police discovered Farnaz Ali’s body on Saturday, July 29, 2017 after officers were called to a flat at Godric Place, off Bowthorpe Road.

Danny Robert Williams, 26, of Godric Place was charged with her murder.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court via a video link from HMP Norwich today (August 23).

Judge Anthony Bate fixed his trial date to take place on September 10.

After the body was found people in Godric Place paid tribute to Ms Ali, who is understood to be a former University of East Anglia (UEA) student.