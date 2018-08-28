Search

‘Libellous’ responses to Lorne Green’s fire consultation will be redacted

PUBLISHED: 17:02 10 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:33 10 September 2018

Norfolk PCC Lorne Green (right) with OPCC chief executive Mark Stokes (left) Picture: Ian Burt

A number of responses to the consultation into the future governance of the fire service could be redacted, as their content is likely to be libellous.

This is the claim of the chief executive of the office of the police and crime commissioner (OPCC), as Lorne Green’s team begin assessing the feedback received.

A consultation into whether the PCC should take over running the fire service closed earlier this month, with thousands of responses received.

However, some of these will not be considered, due to claimed abusive nature.

Speaking at the county’s police and crime panel, OPPC chief executive Mark Stokes said: “The consultation received an over-whelming response.

“If some responses are found to be either libellous or abusive, they will be redacted.”

Meanwhile, when questioned by councillor Mike Smith-Clare on whether a majority of views in favour of the service remaining as it is would sway his decision, Mr Green said his decision would be “led by evidence”, rather than opinion.

Topic Tags:

