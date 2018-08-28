‘Bright’ teenager found with phone used by county line drug network jailed

A “bright” teenager who was found with heroin and a phone used by a county line drug network has been jailed.

Kamal John, of no fixed address, was aged just 17 when he was arrested by police at a flat at Oak Street, Norwich, on January 10 this year.

Prosecutor Chris Youell told Norwich Crown Court that John, now 18, had been dealing heroin on behalf of the Rico line drug network.

He was caught after supplying the Class A drug to an undercover police officer making test purchases around Norwich.

Mr Youell said when John was arrested, police found nine wraps of heroin and a mobile used by the Rico network in the flat.

David Stewart, mitigating, said John was “bright” and had applied to university. However, he said he had been “sucked in” to the world of drug dealing due to a shortage of money.

John, who pleaded guilty to the supply of heroin and cocaine, was sentenced to a 24 month detention and training order.