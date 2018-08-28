Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Bright’ teenager found with phone used by county line drug network jailed

PUBLISHED: 18:54 13 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:54 13 September 2018

Kamal John, of no fixed address, was aged just 17 when he was arrested by police at a flat on Oak Street in Norwich on January 10 this year. Photo: Police

Kamal John, of no fixed address, was aged just 17 when he was arrested by police at a flat on Oak Street in Norwich on January 10 this year. Photo: Police

Archant

A “bright” teenager who was found with heroin and a phone used by a county line drug network has been jailed.

Kamal John, of no fixed address, was aged just 17 when he was arrested by police at a flat at Oak Street, Norwich, on January 10 this year.

Prosecutor Chris Youell told Norwich Crown Court that John, now 18, had been dealing heroin on behalf of the Rico line drug network.

He was caught after supplying the Class A drug to an undercover police officer making test purchases around Norwich.

Mr Youell said when John was arrested, police found nine wraps of heroin and a mobile used by the Rico network in the flat.

David Stewart, mitigating, said John was “bright” and had applied to university. However, he said he had been “sucked in” to the world of drug dealing due to a shortage of money.

John, who pleaded guilty to the supply of heroin and cocaine, was sentenced to a 24 month detention and training order.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Four people arrested after knifepoint robbery outside John Lewis in Norwich

Norfolk police have sealed off part of All Saints Street, outside John Lewis. Pic: David Hannant.

Video: Police seal off part of Norwich city centre street near John Lewis

Police tape outside John Lewis in All Saints Street. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘He was the prince of Prince of Wales Road’: Mother’s tribute to nightclub owner

Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New £10m 126-bedroom hotel in Norwich could open late next year

Architect impressions of how the new Hampton by Hilton hotel in Norwich may look. Photo: ICA Architects

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide