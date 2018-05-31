Search

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:50 24 August 2018

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A dangerous driver sped past a police officer at 98mph on the A47 before crashing into a car and fleeing the scene.

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands.

The 25-year-old was driving a blue Ford Mondeo at the time and was not properly insured.

He then crashed into another driver as he entered the Victoria Road roundabout in Gorleston.

Filby appeared at Norwich Crown Court yesterday (August 23) where he was jailed for eight months for several driving offences.

Prosecutor Martin Ivory said Filby was spotted driving “erratically” moments before the crash.

He said another driver “saw a flash of blue and felt a heavy impact” as Filby’s vehicle hit him.

“That gentleman had to be assessed by medics,” Mr Ivory said. “He suffered a neck injury and still has ongoing headaches.”

Filby, of Wellington Road, Great Yarmouth, carried on driving towards Bernard Road after the crash.

He was then spotted leaving the car and “jogging” away before being arrested by police.

Filby, who has 10 convictions for 30 offences, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said Filby was an inexperienced driver and “panicked” when police intervened.

He said: “He has been slow to grow up, quite possibly due to various mental health and physical issues he has.

“It is clear his immaturity has lead to poor decision making in the past”

Mr Thompson said Filby had previously been jailed for six weeks, but did not “fair well” in custody.

“He is extremely anxious about the prospect of an immediate custodial sentence,” he said.

The court heard how Filby’s previous offences included making false reports to police.

During one incident in 2012, he used a public phone to call 999 and falsely report a man had a gun, prompting an armed response.

In 2014 he made another false report claiming he was being robbed at knife point.

Judge Stephen Holt said Filby was no “stranger” to the courts.

He sentenced him to eight months in prison and disqualified him from driving for 22 months.

