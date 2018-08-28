Jailed in Norfolk in July: Drug dealers, bar attacker, and man who stabbed someone at a lap dancing club

Here is our monthly look back at some of the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk courts in August.

• Valeri Dimov

Dimov, 29, was jailed after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and breaking into her house, The court heard threatening texts from Dimov which included: “I won’t forgive this one, even if that means I go to prison” and “When I see you next time I will make sure your skull gets opened”.

Jailing Dimov for 20 months for burglary, Judge Andrew Shaw said the relationship had been against a background of “violence and controlling behaviour”.

• Neil Williams

Williams, 31, was jailed last month after he glassed a man in an unprovoked attack at a Norwich bar last year, Williams, of Heath Road in North Walsham, attacked two friends - smashing a beer bottle over the back of one mans head and repeatedly punching the other.

As a result of the incident, one man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he required surgery for his injuries to his neck, ear and hand.

Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

• Reece Ellis

Ellis, 25, was jailed for stabbing another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club. Mark Roochove, prosecuting, said the two men had an argument in the club and Ellis was seen to reach inside his trousers and he then took out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the lower abdomen.

Jailing him for 40 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said the offences were so serious only custody could be justified however he accepted Ellis had shown genuine remorse. Ellis also read a letter out to the court in which he said he was deeply sorry for what happened.

• Connor Griggs

Griggs, 21, formerly of Skelton Road, Norwich, admitted supplying class A drugs between the end of January and mid February. His barrister Andrew Oliver, said Griggs had been put under pressure to deal drugs and was being used by those higher up the chain.

Griggs was jailed for 32 months.

• Daniel Rushworth

Rushworth, 45, robbed a victim in his own home, threatening to stab him with a kitchen knife. Rushworth and another man, who were drunk at the time, stole the victim’s mobile phone and tablet computer before demanding he give them money.

When he was sentenced in June this year at Norwich Crown Court he was given a suspended prison sentence, meaning he did not go to jail. The sentence was so low it was referred to the Court of Appeal which last month increased his sentence to four years and five months immediate imprisonment.

• Junjs Renins

Renins, 37, was photographed by a surveillance team selling two wraps of heroin to an undercover officer known as ‘Tommo’. John Goodman, mitigating, said “he was a buyer, not a seller. He lived in close proximity to the Just garage and rang the Kano number as one of his sellers. When he went to buy his own drugs he was cajoled to take two wraps round the corner to meet a gentleman. Rather stupidly, he did it.”

Renins was jailed for three years for supplying heroin.

• Lukas Watchorn, 20, from Leicester, was sentenced for two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property. Watchorn admitted to supplying drugs in Great Yarmouth on May 29 after officers stopped him on Deneside and found him in possession of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £400, as well as £200 in cash.

He was jailed for two years and six months.