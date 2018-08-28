Cocaine and heroin with street value of £10,000 found in car in Norwich, court heard

Norwich Crown Court.

Police found cocaine and heroin with a street value of about £10,000 when they searched a car in Norwich, a court heard.

Joshua Stone, 22, from London was a passenger with two other men in the Mercedes car when the drugs discovered, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said there were 68 bags of heroin as well as a cocaine with a street value of £10,000.

Stone, who admitted possession of Class A with intent to supply and a bail act offence appeared via video link from Norwich prison and was jailed 21 months.

Andrew Oliver, for Stone, said he had been using crack cocaine and was only 19 at the time of the offence, which happened back in 2016.

“He built up a debt and to pay it off he came to Norwich and that was why he was here. He did not know the full extent of how many drugs were in the car.”

He said that since then he had stayed out of trouble.