Have you seen this woman? She’s wanted on recall to prison
PUBLISHED: 12:52 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:53 03 September 2018
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who is wanted in North Norfolk.
Hannah Rice, 35, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her licence.
She’s believed to have links to the Cromer and Norwich areas.
She is white, around 5ft 1 tall, of a stocky build and with long brown hair.
Anyone who may have seen her, or may know her whereabouts, should call Norfolk police on 101 immediately. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.