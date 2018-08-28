Murder trial hears moment dad dialled 999 to report dead woman in son’s flat

Farnaz Ali. (Facebook with permission) Archant

A jury has today heard a dramatic 999 recording of a father telling how there was a “seriously injured or even dead” woman in his son’s flat.

Police at the scene of the property in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Emma Knights. Police at the scene of the property in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Emma Knights.

The call was played on day two of the trial of Danny Williams, of Godric Place, Norwich, who is accused of murdering his neighbour Farnaz Ali, 49, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

The body of Ms Ali, who had 59 injuries after being attacked with a hammer, was found in the bathroom of a flat belonging to Williams, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Giving evidence on Wednesday (September 12) David Killingback, Williams’ father, said his former partner called him to say she had spoken to their son who told her about a body in his flat.

Mr Killingback said he then called his son who said “there’s a problem”. He said his son had told him he had left and gone to Lowestoft.

Mr Killingback, who went straight to the Godric Place address where all the curtains were closed, said he told his son to get back to Norwich and he would pay for the taxi.

He made further calls to his son to try and establish what had happened.

He said: “When I talked to Danny he said there was a young lady injured.”

Mr Killingback said from what he can remember he told Danny “If someone is hurt get yourself back here. I thought if someone is hurt there was a problem so he needs to be here to confront it.”

Mr Killingback said he tried to find out more about what had happened by asking his son if she was okay and what had gone on.

He said: “He said she might be hurt.”

Mr Killingback made a 999 call to police at just before 2.25pm on July 29. That recording was played in court on Wednesday.

Mr Killingback can be heard saying he was at Godric Place.

He told the operator: “I’ve just had a phone call. There’s an injured person in the bathroom of my son’s flat. There’s been a problem, I don’t know what time it was. I think she’s seriously injured or might even have died.”

The operator asked Mr Killingback how his son knew this, to which he replied “because he was there”.

Yesterday (Tuesday, September 11) the court heard from the defendant’s mother Kim Williams.

The defendant, who is dressed in a blue shirt, bowed his head at times during his mother’s evidence.

She said she had called her son, who has learning difficulties, at about 2pm on July 29 but said he did not seem right.

She said: “He said ‘I’ve done something wrong’. He said he was having an argument. He said he pushed her and she fell and banged her head in the bathroom.”

Mrs Williams said her son told her the woman was “covered in blood”. She said: “He said I think she’s dead.”

The court heard Williams was in Lowestoft when he called his mum who told him to come back to Norwich, but Williams said he was “scared”.

Norwich Crown Court heard officers had been called to Godric Place after they received calls to say a woman’s body might be in there.

Officers found the body of Ms Ali - who had been reported missing by her partner the previous evening - in the bathroom of the address.

A murder inquiry was launched and Williams, who denies murder, was charged with murder after being arrested in Lowestoft.

The prosecution case was opened by Andrew Thompson on Tuesday.

Mr Thompson told the jury of seven women and five men that the case involved the “violent murder” of Ms Ali at the home address of Williams, her neighbour.

He said: “You will hear evidence of what we describe as a violent killing.

“The killing was of a neighbour, that’s what Farnaz Ali was to the defendant, nothing more than that, they barely knew each other, certainly not in any detail.”

Mr Thompson said the circumstances that led to the killing were “unclear”.

He said Ms Ali went for a walk, on July 28, at about 7pm “as she was in the habit of doing and she was never to return home again”.

He said she had been “left dead or dying” on the floor of the defendant’s bathroom as he left the address to go to visit friends in Lowestoft, who he would later tell about the murder, prompting one of the calls to police.

Mr Thompson said there was evidence that Williams “struck her repeatedly to the head with a blunt implement and we say the implement that caused those injuries was a hammer.”

Medical evidence also showed there had been “compression of her neck” as well as other signs of assault on her body.

The court heard Ms Ali had been reported missing by her partner at about 9.30pm on Friday, July 28 after she failed to return from her walk.

Williams had been playing “loud music” with the windows open in his flat on the Friday afternoon which is something the jury heard had troubled the victim.

Mr Thompson said Ms Ali had “earlier in the afternoon expressed some concern to her partner about the noise from loud music that was coming from the defendant’s address and it was something that he knew that on at least one previous occasion had been a concern before.”

Just minutes after the call to police from Williams’ father, Mr Killingback, police in Suffolk received a 101 call from a friend of Williams to say the defendant had told him there was the body of a woman in the bathroom of his flat.

The trial continues.