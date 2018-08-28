Search

Drug user operating under ‘Scouse Macca’ network jailed

PUBLISHED: 08:33 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:36 07 September 2018

Gary Carver was jailed for 30 months. Photo: Norfolk Police

Gary Carver was jailed for 30 months. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

A ‘habitual’ drug user has been jailed for 30 months after being caught selling heroin to an undercover officer in Norwich.

Gary Carver, 46, started dealing on behalf of the ‘Scouse Macca’ drug line in order to pay his debts or get free drugs, Norwich Crown Court heard.

But on March 2, he was photographed by police dealing two wraps of heroin weighing 0.11g and 0.08g to an undercover officer known as ‘Tommo’ for £20.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said: “It was on the day of the snow when most businesses were closed.

But it would appear as though the Scouse Macca group was still operating despite the weather.”

Carver, of Magdalen Street, pleaded guilty to the supply of a controlled drug.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Carver was a “habitual drug user” who had since become clean. He said he was at the “very lesser end of the scale” in terms of the drug network.

Carver was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 6).

