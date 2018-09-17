Search

Four people charged after Norwich city centre knife-point robbery

17 September, 2018 - 09:37
Norfolk police have sealed off part of All Saints Green in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant.

Archant

Four people arrested in connection with a robbery in Norwich have been charged.

The incident happened in All Saints Green, near John Lewis, just after 11.20pm on Wednesday, September 12.

It saw two victims threatened and attacked by two suspects, one armed with a knife, resulting in one victim suffering a knife wound.

A vehicle with two more suspects then mounted the pavement and hit one of the victims.

Cash, jewellery, a mobile phone and bank card were stolen and all suspects fled in the vehicle.

Police said on Monday that four people later arrested in connection with the incident have since been charged:

• Lee Cook, 37 and of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery.

• Suzanne Cumbers, 32 and of Lawson Road in Norwich, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving with no insurance and robbery.

• Matthew Oarton, 32 and of no fixed address, was charged with robbery and theft.

• Bradley Broughton, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

All four appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 15, with a hearing due to be held at Norwich Crown Court in due course.

