Four people arrested after knifepoint robbery outside John Lewis in Norwich

Norfolk police have sealed off part of All Saints Street, outside John Lewis. Pic: David Hannant. Archant

Four people have been arrested after a knifepoint robbery in Norwich city centre.

One of the victims was slashed with a knife, while the other was hit by a car in the robbery, which happened at 11.20pm last night.

The victims, aged in their 20s and 30s, were initially approached in All Saints Street, near to John Lewis by two people, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The victims were threatened and attacked, with the victim in his 20s suffering what police described as “superficial” knife wounds.

And two more people then joined in the attack, arriving in a vehicle which hit the victim who is in his 30s. Police said he was not seriously injured.

Cash, jewellery, a mobile phone and a bank card were stolen from the victims, before the attackers all fled in the vehicle which the second group had arrived in.

Police later arrested four people - three men aged 22, 32 and 37, and a 32-year-old woman, in connection with the incident.

They all remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

The area was sealed off this morning, with police tape over a bench, cycle rack and flower bed.

Norwich Policing Commander, Superintendent Terry Lordan, said: “Fortunately no one was seriously injured and we have a team of detectives working on this case.

“The area was sealed off while officers carried out scene enquiries and this has now been lifted while the investigation continues. We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone who saw what happened should contact Detective Constable Lee Mariner Norwich CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.