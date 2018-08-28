Former University of East Anglia lecturer denies sexual offences, including raping a girl under 13
PUBLISHED: 07:26 12 September 2018 | UPDATED: 07:38 12 September 2018
A former University of East Anglia (UEA) lecturer has pleaded not guilty to two charges of raping a girl under the age of 13, and nine other offences against girls.
Julian Myerscough, 56, formerly of Lowestoft, Suffolk, had taught at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.
Mr Myerscough, originally from Bolton, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (September 11) when he denied the charges.
The defendant was remanded in custody at Ipswich Crown Court and a trial is due to take place next year.
