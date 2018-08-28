Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Norfolk man set to stand trial following death of five people in shop explosion

PUBLISHED: 16:17 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 03 September 2018

Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. PIC: Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. PIC: Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Three men are set to stand trial later this year after five people, including a former Norfolk woman, were killed in a shop explosion.

Former Great Yarmouth man Hawkar Hassan, 32, Arkan Ali, 37, and Aram Kurd, 33, were arrested after the blast destroyed a Polish supermarket and flat on February 25.

Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, Leah Beth Reek, 18, and Viktorija Ljevleva, 22, all died in the incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester.

Miss Ljevleva studied A-levels and completed a business management degree at City College Norwich in 2016 and also attended Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston.

Ali, of, Oldham, Hassan, of no fixed abode and Kurd, of, Leicester, have all denied manslaughter and separate counts of arson being reckless as to endanger life and fraud by false representation. They are due to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court on November 13.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Updated: Man arrested following arson attack at Norwich home

Photo: Denise Bradley

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into the death of a 15-year-old Wymondham girl adjourned

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists